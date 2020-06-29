Shaquille O’Neal and Papa John’s have teamed up to launch an extra-large Shaq-a-Roni pizza

National-World

Calling all pizza lovers! Papa John’s and Shaquille O’Neal have launched a new extra-large “Shaq-a-Roni” pizza, made with extra cheese, extra pepperoni, and extra large slices.

Along with satisfying some serious cravings, Papa John’s will also donate one dollar from every Shaq-a-Roni sold through August 23 to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community.

“It was important to me for the Shaq-a-Roni to be bigger than just pizza. By giving my new pie a try, one dollar will be donated to The Papa John’s Foundation for Building Community to support COVID-19 relief, the fight against racial injustice, Boys & Girls Clubs of America, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) and general community involvement,” O’Neal, a Papa John’s board member and restaurant owner, said in statement.

The foundation helps support communities working toward equality, fairness, respect, and opportunity for all while empowering them to “overcome divides through civility and unity.”

Hungry fans who order a Shaq-a-Roni will also be able to use Snapchat to scan their pizza box and reveal a 3-D surprise.

“From the work of The Papa John’s Foundation to the efforts of our local franchisees and team members, Papa John’s is committed to supporting our communities, especially during this challenging time in our country,” Papa John’s CEO Rob Lynch said in the news release.

“We’re excited to combine all the best ingredients for coming together in support of our neighbors — a Shaq-sized pizza, topped with extra ingredients, with a donation from every purchase going back into our communities.”

The pizza is now available to order for pick up or delivery for $12.