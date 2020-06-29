‘This is a nightmare’: Kansas City boy dies after shot in face while sleeping

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — A young boy was shot in the face and died early Monday morning.

Police say the child was asleep just after 2:30 a.m. in one of the Citadel Apartments off 63rd Street and The Paseo. Gun shots came from outside the apartment.

Family took him to a hospital where he died. Police do not believe this was an accident.

The name and age of the boy wasn’t immediately released. Police say detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses. But no suspect information has been released.

“This is a nightmare for any parent and I can’t imagine the pain with which they’re dealing this morning. The boy was asleep. Malicious shooting with no regard for others claims another innocent life in our city,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a tweet.

This is the 92nd homicide for the year in Kansas City.

If anyone saw or heard anything in this area they are asked to call homicide detectives directly at 234-5043 or TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS.

