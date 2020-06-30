Amazon seller from Scranton busted for price gouging

National-World

SCRANTON, Pa. (WNEP) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general is ordering an Amazon seller from Scranton to pay restitution and penalties for illegal price gouging.

“Goods and More” based in the Electric City is accused of selling 12-ounce bottles of Purell hand sanitizer for as much as $39 each.

Under state law, a price increase of more than 20% during a declared state of emergency is considered price gouging.

