Buffalo protester Martin Gugino has been released from the hospital

Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old protestor who was pushed by two Buffalo police officers in early June, has left the hospital, his lawyer Kelly Zarcone said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gugino will continue his recovery at an undisclosed location to ensure privacy.

Zarcone said that Gugino can “walk with a little help” and that his condition will continue to improve with time and rest.

The activist has a fractured skull and was unable to walk at the time, his lawyer said in a statement provided two weeks ago.

CNN has not been able to speak with Gugino directly, but in her statement, Zarcone passed along a message from him: “I think it’s very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me.”

Gugino is focused on getting better and he remains in rehabilitation, Zarcone said.

“Barring something unusual and unforeseen, I don’t expect much change at all this week,” she said.

Gugino was pushed during a June 4 protest against racism and police brutality. He fell to the sidewalk, where his head bled.

The officers were identified as Aaron Torgalski, 39, and Robert McCabe, 32. They were suspended and charged with one count of assault in the second degree. They pleaded not guilty.