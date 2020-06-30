Planning on traveling this holiday weekend? Keep an eye out for airline policies

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — With the holiday weekend approaching, some are people are still planning to travel. Those flying will notice new airline policies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Slowly, more and more people are getting comfortable with the idea of traveling during a pandemic.

“In May, it started to rebound a little bit. Compared to the prior year, we were down just 90 percent and thus far in June, we’re down about 82 percent. So, we’re seeing travel pick up just a little bit,” said Kama Simmons, spokeswoman for Portland International Airport.

At PDX, signs are almost everywhere reminding travelers to mask up.

It’s a requirement at the airport and on all flights.

“All carriers serving Portland right now require face coverings as well. So that’s really a piece of the traveling experience that should be consistent for folks,” Simmons said. “It’s in the airport, it’s on the airplane. You just have to remember to wear your face covering.”

With each airline, there are different measures they’re taking to ensure passengers safety.

For example, middle seats on Delta and Southwest flights will remain open in order to keep space between travelers.

