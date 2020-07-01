OHA reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases to date in Oregon at 281

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Oregon has reached a record high in the daily reporting of its COVID-19 cases. On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced 281 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19.

The OHA also said one more person has died of COVID-19 in Oregon, bringing the state’s death toll to 208.

The patient was a 91-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 29. Her place of death is being confirmed. The OHA said she had underlying medical conditions.

The breakdown of cases by counties is as follows:

Baker (3)

Benton (2)

Clackamas (20)

Clatsop (1)

Columbia (1)

Deschutes (4)

Douglas (2)

Jackson (3)

Jefferson (7)

Klamath (4)

Lake (2)

Lane (12)

Lincoln (12)

Linn (7)

Malheur (16)

Marion (27)

Morrow (2)

Multnomah (38)

Polk (8)

Tillamook (2)

Umatilla (42)

Union (5)

Wallowa (2)

Wasco (4)

Washington (48)

Yamhill (7)

The OHA noted that in addition to the record case count, the fastest rate of new cases is occurring in central and eastern Oregon.

“It’s clear more testing and workplace outbreaks are contributing to the increase in cases, but we’re also seeing spread across in the community that’s not tied to a known case,” the OHA said.

Wednesday marked the first day of the statewide mask mandate for indoor public places, a requirement that had already been in place in seven counties. Exemptions to the requirement include children under the age of 12 and people with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing face coverings.

The OHA is encouraging the public to stay cautious as the virus continues to spread.

“We can still slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect our loved ones, but we’ll all need to do our part. This means Oregonians will need to continue physical distancing, wearing face coverings when physical distancing isn’t possible, staying home when sick, limiting unnecessary travel and practicing good hand hygiene, particularly this holiday weekend,” the agency said.

