Jackson County deputy’s patrol vehicle shot while occupied in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — The Jackson County sheriff says a deputy’s patrol vehicle was shot while two deputies and a passenger were inside.

Sheriff Darryl Forte said a single bullet penetrated rear door of a marked patrol vehicle at 10 p.m. Wednesday near 59th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

Forte said his deputies were not the intended target, and that they were responding to a disturbance and shots were fired as deputies drove by.

