Portland city leaders vote to adopt climate emergency declaration

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — Portland city leaders have voted to adopt a climate emergency declaration, a step they say will strengthen the city’s climate action approach to focus on climate justice and equity.

Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioners Eudaly, Hardesty and Fritz voted to adopt the resolution on Tuesday.

The Climate Emergency Declaration “acknowledges the Portland metro area faces a human-made climate emergency and frontline communities as being the least responsible for, but most impacted by, climate change,” according to a city spokesperson.

The city says the resolution commits Portland to using a new climate justice and equity-focused approach that centers Black, Indigenous, and other communities of color and youth from those communities in the next chapter of climate action planning and implementation.

According to officials, the declaration:

Seeks to support and advance climate justice and climate action initiatives led by the community, especially Black, Indigenous and other communities of color and youth.

Pursues partnerships with youth-serving organizations to support a youth-led summit on climate in 2020.

Establishes a new, ongoing climate justice initiative that will provide a framework for government and community to work together as equal partners to identify and implement strategies that will advance a shared vision for climate justice and action.

Amends the City’s emission reduction targets to at least 50% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions before 2050.

Advances efforts focused on expanding community ownership of renewables and driving down emissions from commercial and multifamily residential buildings. ​

Requires transportation justice, where projects and policies will reduce carbon emissions while advancing racial equity.

Commits the City to work with Metro and TriMet to find resources to fund a year-round transit pass for all Portland youth.

Commits the City to adopt new policies to reduce carbon from buildings and the transportation sector, including becoming an EV-ready city, that prioritizes action, benefits and protections for renters and low-income residents.

Commits the City to adopt new policies that prevent further expansion of fossil fuel infrastructure in the City, and quicken the transition to clean, renewable fuel options that are also good for air quality.

Commits the City to update protections and enhance tree canopy in Portland, especially in East Portland to address public health risks and urban heat island.

Requires ODOT to put dynamic pricing in place on freeways before Portland City Council will approve additional lane miles.

States the City Council’s expectation that the two electric utilities, PGE and PacifiCorp, deliver 100% clean, renewable electricity to all Portland residents and businesses no later than 2030, and calls on NW Natural to fully decarbonize its gas pipeline no later than 2050.

“The science is indisputable, and we see the effects of climate change every day—from the devastating extreme weather events happening all around the world to the impacts we feel close to home, like wildfires in the summertime,” Wheeler said. “But the truth is that climate change doesn’t impact us all in the same way. Our frontline communities, including Portland’s Black, Indigenous and communities of color, are being hit first and worst by the impacts of the climate crisis and Portland’s youth will be facing the consequences of today’s decisions for the rest of their lives.”

