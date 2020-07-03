Federal Investigators agree to look into ‘dirty cop’ accusations in Kansas City, Kansas

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/KSMO) — On Thursday night, the KBI confirmed information on former Kansas City, Kansas detective Roger Golubski has been turned over to federal investigators.

The move comes after a public push demanding the former detective be held accountable for what he’s done.

Legislative and faith leaders in Kansas City, Kansas stood on church steps today declaring “enough is enough.”

Many believe former KCKPD Detective Roger Golubski preyed upon the very people he had sworn to serve and protect.

Golubski has, in fact, been at the center of more than a dozen KCTV5 News investigations. Allegations involving Golubski have even made national news.

In an open letter, elected officials from across KCK joined faith leaders today in demanding the KBI investigate Golubski.

Allegations against the former detective have been whispered on the streets of Kansas City, Kansas for years.

But when Lamonte McIntyre’s legal team went to court, those whispers became public and now have become screams.

You’ll recall from KCTV5’s investigative reports, McIntyre was convicted in the murder of two people in 1994.

Despite that McIntyre didn’t know the victims and had an alibi, he was put in a lineup along with his brother and a cousin.

He served 23 years in prison before his legal team proved his innocence and won his release.

The most jaw-dropping information laid out in the court proceedings three years ago came in affidavits from women and convicted drug dealers accusing Golubski of being a thug with a badge.

He’s accused in court documents of intentionally botching cases, and of being a sexual predator.

“Golubski was so powerful that I don’t think some of us would have felt comfortable saying ‘no’ or turning down his requests for sexual favors,” it said in an affidavit from one woman.

“If you did not provide what he wanted (oral sex) then he took you to jail. That was simply understood,” said another.

Those allegations are backed by a former FBI agent and a retired KCK police officer who said Golubski’s tactics were well known in the department. They said he was “powerful” and “untouchable.”

But as time rolled by, the KBI said many alleged crimes were outside the statute of limitations, or they could not comment on an open investigation. Today, the KBI sent this statement:

“That investigation continues, but to date we have found no evidence of any violation of Kansas law that is within the statute of limitations. However, during the course of our investigation, information related to possible federal authorities for their consideration and possible action.”

Golubski was on the KCK police force for 35 years.

It’s not known how many cases he touched during his career.

Neither he, nor his legal team, will return calls to KCTV5.

The open letter to the KBI points out that despite all the information brought forward, Golubski has not been held accountable.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.