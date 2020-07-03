Police: Elk statue in downtown Portland removed after being damaged by fires lit during demonstration

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — The iconic elk statue in downtown Portland was removed Thursday after it was damaged by fires lit during a demonstration, according to police.

Demonstrators gathered Wednesday evening once again near the Justice Center. Police said the crowd blocked the streets surrounding the Justice Center.

According to police, some demonstrators lit fires on and near the elk statue on Southwest Main Street. The fire damaged the stone surrounding the basin around and beneath the statue.

The Regional Arts Council determined the damage was severe and had the statue removed for public safety reasons, according to police.

Police are investigating the crimes committed.

“Engaging in criminal activity including vandalism and property damage is not peaceful demonstration,” said PPB Chief Chuck Lovell. “We ask for the public’s help in identifying and sharing information about those responsible so they can be held accountable.”

Anyone with information about those responsible for the criminal activity is asked to contact CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.

