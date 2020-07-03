Police: Man impersonated police officer, wrote down ‘Antifa’ vehicle tags

National-World

York County, PA (WPMT) — A Dover man is facing charges after police say he impersonated a police officer and later walked around a bank carrying a knife and writing down vehicle tags he believed to be part of the political protest group known as Antifa.

On June 29, at 9:00 a.m., police received reports of a man identifying himself as a police officer without proper identification.

Police spoke with a resident in the first block of Kenray Avenue in Dover, who said he was in his apartment and heard from neighbors that a man was walking around the apartment complex writing down vehicle registrations. He saw the man when he looked out his apartment, the resident told police.

The resident spoke with the man who he described as white, wearing sunglasses, and neon green shorts. The resident alleges the man identified himself as an undercover Northern Regional Police Officer. When the resident asked the man for some sort of identification or his badge, the man responded by saying “If you have a problem, call 9-1-1.” and left the area, police say.

Later on Monday, around 10 a.m., police were dispatched to M&T Bank on Carlisle Road in Dover Township, after a bank employee called 9-1-1 and reported a bald, white man in neon green shorts, writing down vehicle registrations in the parking lot and drive-thru area.

The bank employee also said the man showed her a knife when he was approached after several customer complaints.

When police arrived on the scene they located the man described by the bank employee, behind the bank walking toward a Giant supermarket.

Police identified the man as Charles Fourhman.

Fourhman was searched by police who said they found a sheathed black-handled kitchen knife and a small black notebook. Fourhman told police he was taking down registrations he believed were part of Antifa.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Police spoke with the bank employee who said when she approached Fourhman and asked him what he was doing he showed her the knife and said “If you have a problem call 9-1-1.”

Customers also told police that when they got close to Fourhman, he showed them the knife and said things they couldn’t understand.

Police say Fourhman’s actions placed many people in fear of bodily injury and showed a possible threat to cause harm to anyone that was near him.

No one on the scene was injured.

Fourhman was also identified as the man impersonating a police officer from earlier in the day and is being charged with impersonating a public servant, and disorderly conduct.

For the bank incident, Fourhman is facing charges for simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

