Unexpected showdown between Black lives matter protestors and bikers ends peacefully

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB ) — An unexpected showdown in Waterbury tonight after Black lives matter demonstration visited by a group defending a statue of Christopher Columbus.

It was dicey for a bit, police even had to get between the people supporting the black lives matter movement and the people supporting this statue.

While the debate was heated, thankfully, it remained just that – a debate between conflicting sides – with no violence.

Standing nearly face to face, Black lives matter supporters and supporters of Christopher Columbus squared off at Waterbury City Hall.

The rally was intended to highlight racial inequality, shine a light on police brutality and make a plea to take down this statue of Christopher Columbus.

Nearly an hour into the demonstration, more than a dozen riding motorcycles rolled down Grand Street, surrounding the statue.

Their presence did not sit well with anyone there – and a handful made it known.

“We’re standing trying to protect our statue,” Tom Cardinale said. “Why should they tear down our statue?”

Police were always feet away watching, and after a tense 15 minutes, the rally continued with only a couple of people continuing to engage the motorcycle group.

On this hot summer day, other Black lives matter demonstrators decided to walk over offering an olive branch of bottled waters.

“Be kind to your neighbor, to show them as you are as human as they are,” Fahd Syed from the Council on Islamic relations said.

“They have their opinion, we have ours,” Dwayne Pittman from the Waterbury Strong Collective said. “Of course, if you want water, we’re going to give you water. We’re not here to hate, we’re here to unite and love as one.”

So, while tonight was about the black lives matter movement, tomorrow, will be about this statue. Even before today’s motorcyclists showed up a rally was planned for tomorrow at noon where protestors were going to demand that the statue be removed

