Suspect uses stolen forklift to steal ATM in Bentonville, AR

BENTONVILLE, AR (KFSM ) — The Bentonville Police Department responded to an ATM alarm at First National Bank located at 300 SE Walton Blvd.

This happened at around 4:21 a.m this morning (July 3). Later in the morning at around 7:18 a.m., the same ATM was missing entirely.

The person or persons responsible for this used a telescopic forklift to break the ATM loose and remove it. The telescopic forklift was stolen from a nearby construction site.

Video footage from the bank determined that the suspect or suspects who did this loaded the ATM into a large dump truck, and fled the scene.

At 8:58 a.m., Bentonville Officers were able to locate the dump truck at a construction site in Rogers, just a few miles from the bank.

With the assistance of the Rogers Police Department and the local FBI Field Office, critical pieces of evidence are being collected.

The investigation is currently ongoing, and a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the suspects or suspects related to this investigation.

Anyone with information about this crime can contact the Bentonville Police Department’s non-emergency phone number at 479-271-3170. The personal information of callers can remain confidential.

