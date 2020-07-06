Man killed in crash that split car in 2

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Milwaukee, WI (WDJT) — A 21-year-old man died after a fatal crash occurred near Bradley and 91st in Milwaukee around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, July 5.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and lost control as it went over railroad tracks. The vehicle hit several trees and a light pole, resulting in the vehicle to split into two pieces and start on fire, according to officials.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, died from his injuries. A 19-year-old occupant sustained serious injuries and is in stable condition at a local hopsital.

Milwaukee police continue to investigate the accident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.