Officers arrest suspect who took American flags from business on July 4th

Citrus Heights, CA (KOVR) — Police caught the suspect who, they say, stole a pair of American Flags from a Citrus Heights business on the Fourth of July.

The stolen flags have been recovered.

Chief of Police Ronald Lawrence, tweeted out surveillance video of the Independence Day theft. In it, the suspect could be seen using a bucket to stand up and grab each flag from the front of JB Liquor in the 7000 block of Sylvan Road. They are then seen walking off with both flags in hand.

Citrus Heights Police Department Sgt. Seth Cimino heard about the thefts and went to a nearby Walmart to buy more flags. On the way there, however, he saw the suspect, whose boots “stood out”, according to a statement from police. He stopped and asked the suspect where the flags were. The suspect, who’s reportedly known to police, pulled the flags out from bushes where he had stashed them.

The owner of the business does not want to press charges and says he’s just happy to get the flags back.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

