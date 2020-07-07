Attorney releases video showing 16-year-old Cornelius Fredericks being restrained and given chest compressions later

National-World

The attorney representing Cornelius Fredericks‘ estate, Geoffrey Fieger, released surveillance video Tuesday showing the 16-year-old being restrained in the cafeteria of Lakeside Academy by staff in April, before being given chest compressions while he appears to be unresponsive on the floor.

The teen later went into cardiac arrest following the incident and died in a hospital two days later, according to a lawsuit filed by his family and a report from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Lakeside Academy, where Fredericks lived, is a residential treatment facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, intended for young adults placed through the foster care system or by their parents to receive behavioral health services.

The 18-minute video has no audio and does not appear to be continuous, as multiple jump cuts appear in the video.

“It appears that the video is missing parts … we do not know at this time who took the parts out or what happened to them,” an assistant for Fieger told CNN.

The video appears to show people restraining Fredericks on the ground for about eight minutes.

Three facility staff members, Michael Mosley, 47, and Zachary Solis, 28, and Heather McLogan, 48, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges.

Mosley’s attorney, Kiana Garrity, told CNN her client entered a plea of not guilty. Garrity said her client was following protocol at all times.

Anastase Markou, an attorney representing McLogan, told CNN her client voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday and was released on a personal bond.

“This is a terrible tragedy. Our hearts go out to his loved ones and the Kalamazoo community. However, justice cannot be served by an injustice,” Markou said in a statement. “My client, Heather McLogan, has done nothing criminal and when the evidence is in, she will be vindicated.”

Don Sappanos, an attorney for Solis, previously told CNN his client followed procedures set down by superiors.

“He is a gentle giant and had a great relationship with these kids,” Sappanos said about Solis.

CNN has reached out to Lakeside Academy for comment on the release of the video.

Sequel Youth and Family Services, the owner of Lakeside Academy, previously told CNN that the staff’s actions were not in line with the facility’s restraint policy.

“The restraint was not conducted in accordance with our policies and training. At Sequel, it is our policy to only use restraints as an emergency safety intervention in two situations: 1) when a student exhibits imminent danger to self and 2) when a student exhibits imminent danger to others, and in those cases to use the minimal level of intervention possible.”