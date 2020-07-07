Burglar becomes part-time house guest

National-World

Camby, IN (WXIN) — A burglar in a Camby home is now a part-time house guest.

“I just want my kids to know that one bad choice doesn’t mean you are going to spend your life in prison over it,” explains homeowner Mike Austin.

Last Wednesday, Austin’s security system alerted him that someone was inside his home. The long-haired man made a sandwich and used the bathroom. Austin watched live from his phone and took a screenshot. The picture was posted to social media as his family searched for answers.

“We had seen him walking in and out of the woods over here in a certain area,” details Austin.

They discovered the man was homeless and living in the forest nearby. Eventually he caught up with the stranger.

“Me and several friends of mine get together every year, and just pitch in on a huge Thanksgiving dinner. We throw it all here, put it in to-go trays, and feed the homeless,” says Austin before he detailed his conversation with the man. “’Dude, I’m not going to call the cops on you. You didn’t do anything other than not flush my toilet and take my food,’ I said. ‘Man, if you are ever hungry, you know where I live obviously, you come knock as long as it’s not too late.’”

The stranger told Austin that he thought he was in his friend’s home, and claims he had been texting the friend about where the food was located. The man had been seen on his phone in the home. After the two talked further, it became apparent to Mike that something else may be at play.

“He said, ‘Yes,’ he has a form of autism,” explained Austin, whose son also has autism. “Like I said, I deal with that with my son, so who am I to judge?”

Since the incident the man has come over a few times for food and to celebrate Fourth of July with the Austins. He has also stayed the night several times with supervision from the family.

