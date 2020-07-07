Ding dong! Man discovers a 4-foot snake that he says rang his doorbell

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Overland Park, KS (KMBC) — Kyle Crane of Overland Park, Kansas, didn’t know what initially caused his Ring doorbell to send him an alert Monday night.

From first glance, Crane thought it was a lizard that rang the doorbell and caused him to get a notification on his phone.

But as he quickly discovered it definitely was not a lizard.

“Not what I expected,” Crane said in a video he shared with KMBC 9 News. “It’s a rat snake just hanging out on my Ring doorbell. I thought it was a lizard. I saw some motion, and I was wondering how he got out here. Then I come out here, and I see we have a snake.”

A 4-foot-long rat snake to be exact.

Rat snakes are quite common in Kansas, and they pose no threat to humans. They are nonvenomous snakes that kill by constriction and can grow to between 3 to 7 feet long.

Crane safely relocated the snake to a creek nearby.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.