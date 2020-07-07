National-World

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — Katie Dorsett, the first African American woman elected to the Greensboro City Council, has died at 87.

Dorsett was a former state legislator.

Before she became a state senator, she served as a Guilford County commissioner and state cabinet secretary.

She retired from elected politics 10 years ago.

She was succeeded by state Sen. Gladys Robinson, D-Guilford.

Her legislative district covered sections of High Point.

Hargett Funeral Service in Greensboro will handle Dorsett’s funeral arrangements.

