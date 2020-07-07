Portland Art Museum announces reopening with 4 free admission days

National-World

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — Art enthusiasts can soon get their fix of art appreciation again at the Portland Art Museum starting next week.

PAM announced Monday that it will reopen on Thursday July 16. It has been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first four days of the museum’s reopening, July 16 to 19, visitors will be welcomed back free of charge.

The free admission days apply to everyone, no matter if you are a member or not. Visiting times for those days can be reserved here.

Before visiting the museum, guests should be aware of the following modifications as stated by PAM:

Modified days and hours. The Museum will welcome visitors with pre-purchased timed entry tickets Thursday through Sunday only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A members-only hour will be offered from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. each open morning beginning July 23.

Timed entry admission. All visitors will be required to reserve or purchase timed-entry tickets in advance via the Museum’s website.

Masks and safety precautions. In accordance with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown’s orders, visitors and staff will be required to wear masks and maintain a 6-foot distance from other groups of visitors. The Museum’s cleaning procedures have also been enhanced in accordance with—and beyond—state guidelines. Visitors can learn more about all safety precautions on the Museum’s website.

Free and discounted admission. The Museum is continuing its commitment to provide free admission for children age 17 and under. Due to temporary closures of some galleries, admission for adults will be discounted from $20 to $10 beginning July 23, until all galleries can be safely re-opened.

Reduced Gallery Access. In order to provide room for safe distancing, the Museum will open with a limited number of galleries accessible. Access to more galleries will be expanded as conditions allow.

Northwest Film Center, Whitsell Auditorium, public programming, and tours. Because of state restrictions regarding large public gatherings, indoor film screenings and in-person public programs, including tours will reopen on a separate timeline.

In the meantime, virtual screenings and programs will continue online, and the Northwest Film Center will be offering programming at alternate venues—including a month-long Cinema Unbound Drive-In starting in August.

Event Rentals. Rental events in the Museum’s spaces remain closed in accordance with state guidelines.

Museum Store. The Museum Store will be open the same hours as the Museum as well as offering curbside pickup. Call 503-276-4204 to shop.

More information about the new admission process and safety precautions can be found on PAM’s website.

Additionally, some special exhibits and programs at the museum have been added or extended since the closure:

Special exhibitions. With visitation opportunities cut short by COVID, the Museum is extending some of this year’s most popular exhibitions, including Volcano! Mount St. Helens in Art (extended through January 3, 2021) and Art and Race Matters: The Career of Robert Colescott (extended through December 13, 2020). Other exhibitions that were planned for this spring and fall, including Frida Kahlo, Diego Rivera and Mexican Modernism and Ansel Adams in Our Time, have been rescheduled. The Museum’s website has been updated to reflect new dates.

Virtual programming. The Museum and Northwest Film Center will continue to bring great art and film to our communities online.

“We have been thoughtfully planning for our reopening under the guidelines set forth by the Oregon Health Authority and Centers for Disease Control, and have made changes to best serve our staff and public in the safest possible way. Our reopening plan includes a shared belief that each of us plays a role in a safe reopening. We are in this together,” said PAM Director and Chief Curator Brian Ferriso. “There’s no better way to heal and to learn than making it possible for everyone to connect with art and the creative spirit.”

