Remains pulled from Susquehanna River in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — A skeleton was pulled from the Susquehanna River in Pine Creek Township, not far from the Lycoming County line.

The question in Clinton County is: is it Alex Mardis? Newswatch 16 was in the Avis area in October of last year when Mardis disappeared.

His girlfriend told police that she believes Mardis went fishing on the Susquehanna River.

According to PennLive, a friend of Alex Mardis said police notified the family they believe Mardis was found in the river, and the coroner is working to make a positive identification.

The news release from state police does list the investigation into the discovery, as dating back to October 30, 2019, the day Mardis disappeared. PennLive quotes the Clinton County coroner as saying it could take weeks to confirm the identity.

