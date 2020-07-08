Arrest warrant issued for Lee Square Monument vandalism suspect

National-World

PENSACOLA, FL (WALA) — Pensacola Police investigators are seeking the whereabouts of 24-year-old Gregory Alexander McDade, who is wanted for felony criminal mischief.

Police say detectives have established that McDade vandalized the monument in Lee Square on the night of June 29th.

If you have any information on where police can locate McDade, call the Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1901, or to remain anonymous and collect a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP

