Former chief deputy arrested on two felony charges

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C (WLOS) — A former Buncombe County chief deputy has turned himself in after being charged with two felonies.

A press release reports that on July 8, former Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt, 50, turned himself in at the Buncombe County Detention Center just before 8 a.m.

On July 6, a true bill of indictment against Eberhardt was returned by a Buncombe County grand jury on the following charges:

One count of felony larceny

One count of felony possession of stolen goods

Wednesday’s release says the Buncombe County District Attorney has referred the prosecution of this case to the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys.

No additional information is available at this time.

Eberhardt was placed on paid administrative leave effective April 24, after being accused of stealing a gun from Carolina Guns and Gear on Sweeten Creek Road earlier in April.

