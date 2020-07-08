Police captain accused of double-dipping in work hours

National-World

ST.LOUIS, MI (KMOV) — A captain with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has been charged for allegedly double-dipping; getting paid for working secondary security while on the clock in his official duties.

Charging documents said Captain Perri Johnson is facing four counts of stealing – one felony and three misdemeanors.

Johnson was removed from his position as the 6th District Commander, a spokesperson for the Circuit Attorney’s Office said. City PD said he is still employed, but declined further comment, citing an ongoing investigation.

Prosecutors said Johnson, on multiple occasions in 2018 and 2019, worked department-approved secondary for Spire, Whelen, and St. Louis University.

According to charging documents, between June 20, 2018 and July 23, 2019, Johnson clocked 114.50 hours, or $4,896, with the City PD while also working for Spire. Prosecutors said during those hours, Johnson was working for Spire, and not SLMPD.

Similar occurrences happened with his secondary employment with St. Louis University between May and June of 2019, Whelen Security on July 19, 2019 and August 14, 2019, when he allegedly clocked hours while on a non work-related trip to Washington DC, prosecutors outlined.

Johnson was often seen in a high-profile role for the department, doing media interviews for community initiatives and addressing violence in his 6th district.

