Amber Alert issued in southern Missouri after 2 children are taken

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MCDONALD COUNTY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — An Amber Alert has been issued out of McDonald County, Missouri near the border with Arkansas.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the suspect is a non-custodial parent who assaulted a woman who was watching the children and took them.

The children are Genesis Padron, 8, and Samuel Padron, 4.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red 2009 Ford Flex with the license plate RA1J1L (Missouri plates).

The suspect is Hilda Melendez, 35. She is a white woman who has brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs 130 pounds and is 5 feet, 3 inches tall.

That vehicle may be occupied by the suspect’s mother Betty.

They are possibly headed to Mexico.

Recent statements indicate the children are in danger.

If you know where they car, call 911 or the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.