Two arrested for child abuse and sexual exploitation

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Two people have been arrested and charged following an investigation into alleged child abuse and sexual exploitation of a minor.

On July 2, 2020, the Asheville Police Department received notification of a case of potential child abuse that was allegedly occurring within city limits.

Detectives assigned to the Asheville Police Department unit working at the Buncombe County Family Justice Center began investigating the allegations.

These efforts were in conjunction with investigators from the Waynesville Police Department, as the case involved evidence originating in that jurisdiction.

On Wednesday, July 8, detectives served a search warrant at the residence of the suspects in the case.

As a result of those efforts, Meghan Katherine Mello, 36, of Arden, has been arrested and charged with second degree sexual exploitation of a minor and misdemeanor child abuse.

Mello is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond.

In addition to Mello, Christopher Oliver Murphy, 41, of Arden, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has information on this matter, they are encouraged to contact The APD at 828-252-1110. The APD and specifically the investigators assigned to the Special Victims Unit at the Family Justice Center are committed to investigating crimes against children and other vulnerable populations within the Asheville community.

