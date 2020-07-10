Car collection wrecked in barn fire

National-World

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — A barn fire in Lycoming County Thursday morning wrecked a car collection.

Neighbors spotted flames coming from the barn along Route 405 in Wolf Township, near Hughesville.

No one was hurt.

Investigators haven’t yet determined the cause of Thursday’s barn fire in Lycoming County.

