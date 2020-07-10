Former corrections officer outraged her attacker is back up for probation

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, NE (WOWT) — Stacie Wilkins is angry. The inmate who beat her last year inside the Douglas County corrections facility is back up for probation after repeatedly running from the system.

“I just feel so disrespected,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins says she wants this case to be bigger than her.

“There are people in prison that don’t deserve to be in there for years. And it should honestly be a slap in the face to the inmates that are in there that are watching this that this judge is letting someone go and you are sitting there getting to call your kids for ten minutes,” Wilkins said.

In the past year, she has fought through trauma the attack caused her.

“It just boiled over it’s been miserable,” Wilkins said.

Now, the news that he’ll be out in 15 days for breaking probation brought her right back to the day of the attack. She fears for the public, worried two weeks isn’t enough time for McGrone to turn his life around.

“Number one, this man is crazy when he is sober. Imagine adding crack and alcohol on top of that, good luck. You better hope he doesn’t come across your mom, your aunt, your sister,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins predicted last year that MCGrone wouldn’t respect probation and she has a feeling the fact remains the same for the future.

“It makes no sense to me. It’s such a lack of respect for the public and then it’s a slap in the face for women,” Wilkins said.

During Wilkins’s time as a corrections officer, she says rehabilitating inmates was important to her. She wanted to see them succeed and leave the system, but she’s not sure McGrone is willing to put in the work.

“I believe everyone has the right to have compassion and top have somebody care about them and to have options to change. Whether that person takes those chances and makes those changes is up to them,” Wilkins said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.