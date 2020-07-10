Former high school teacher facing sexual assault charges

National-World

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Police say a former high school teacher is facing charges for sexual assault after having sex with a student at the school where he was employed at the time.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the sexual assaults that began around March 2020 and ended around May.

According to police, Matthew Poling, 41, was employed as a teacher at South Hagerstown High School in Maryland when he had sex with a 17-year-old student from the same school.

Police say the sexual assaults happened at numerous locations in Franklin County.

Poling is facing three felony charges for intercourse/sexual contact a with student.

There is a warrant out for his arrest and police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact PSP Chambersburg at 717-264-5161.

