Free flashlight filters help protect sea turtles nesting on beaches

AL (WALA) — Its sea turtle nesting season here on our Baldwin beaches, and officials are asking you to help out.

Gulf Shores and Orange Beach Welcome Centers are giving away free turtle friendly filters for your flashlights.

All you have to do is stop by one of the locations, in Gulf Shores off Highway 59 across from the airport, or in Orange Beach on Beach Road.

These amber stickers made in all sizes, even some for smart phones, go over your flashlight when you hunt for ghost crabs or go for a stroll on the beach at night.

The amber light helps keep sea turtles from becoming disoriented when they come ashore to lay their eggs.

“It gets difficult when you have a destination like ours, because there are so many new people coming every year, so it’s a constant education message,” said Kay Mahgan, a Share the Beach volunteer and Public Relations Manager for Gulf Shores Orange Beach Tourism.

Both welcome centers are open to the public, but are strictly enforcing wearing masks and social distancing in their lobbies.

They also have information available for pick up outside, and offer curbside delivery of the filters if you call ahead.

