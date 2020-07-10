Man Cited For Driving Pickup Truck Through Crowd Of Newton ‘BLM’ Protesters

National-World

NEWTON, MA (WBZ) — A 55-year-old driver was cited by police after he allegedly sped through a crowd of Black Lives Matter demonstrators at Newton City Hall on Tuesday.

Police did not identify the Needham man.

He was charged with operating a motor vehicle to endanger and failure to use care when starting a motor vehicle.

The incident happened as a group of 40-50 people, mostly teenagers, gathered to support Black Lives Matter.

Protesters said they were taunted with what appeared to be anti-abortion remarks from a man who was leaving City Hall. Video captured the event, and the man can be heard saying “All black lives matter? What about unborn black…” before the sound trails off.

No one was injured when the man drove near the protesters in his pick-up truck.

