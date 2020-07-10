Photographer offering free headshots to those unemployed during pandemic

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — With many out of work individuals revamping their resumes and trying to get back into the workforce, a Las Vegas photographer is donating his time and skills to provide new headshot photos to those unemployed during the pandemic.

According to a news release, photographer Josh Line is taking part in a single-day photo initiative that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn.

More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 states, creating pop-up studios at nearly every Brookfield Properties retail location nationwide, the release said.

As part of the event, Line will take the complimentary headshot photos on Wednesday, July 22 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Brookfield Property located at 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. S., Ste. 600. Those interested must visit HeadshotBooker.com for details and to schedule a time to be photographed.

According to the release, complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed.

Headshots taken will be provided to participants on site through event photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos, organizers said.

“Las Vegas, like so many others, was hit hard by COVID-19 and we were looking for ways to help our neighbors get back on their feet. I was out of work in 2008 and now I’m in a position to help others,” said photographer Josh Line, who noted in the release that, according to LinkedIn, people who include headshots receive 21 times more profile views and 9 times more ‘connection’ requests. “We heard about what Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties were doing across the country and wanted to be a part of it. We are excited and grateful to be able to contribute to such a great initiative.

