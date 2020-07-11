34-year-old Vancouver man dies from COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) — The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office says a 34-year-old Vancouver man died from COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Family says Danh Tran was healthy and had no pre-existing conditions.

But family says Tran died after a short battle with the virus, which is a terrible reminder that COVID-19 is real and needs to be viewed as a risk to everyone.

Family says Tran was a respected, fun-loving and friendly person whose smile never failed to light up a room.

Tran was soon going to be married to his fiancée, Jessica. But family says they were rescheduling plans due to the pandemic.

Tran’s family provided this statement to FOX 12 on Friday:

Danh Tran passed on Tuesday morning after a short battle with COVID-19. Danh was 34, a terrible reminder that this coronavirus is real and needs to be viewed as a risk to everyone. Our thoughts and prayers are with his fiancée, family and friends.

Danh and his fiancée, Jessica, were to be married in August but were rescheduling their plans due to the pandemic. He was a respected, fun-loving and friendly person whose smile never failed to light up a room. His network of friends in the community was enormous. Danh was known for his ability to cook some of the best grilled meats in town, and his deep love for the Oregon Ducks.

Many of his friends remember Danh as one of the most dependable friends you could ever ask for. His laughter and energy would brighten up any gathering and take it to the next level. Whenever he would leave a room, he would awkwardly say “I love you” and fully expect you to say it back. He cared that much about everyone he interacted with. If we are to measure a person’s success not by his wealth, but by the amount of people positively impacted by that person in their lifetime, then Danh was the most successful person we know.

Danh’s professional career included 10 years at Sunlight Supply & the Hawthorne Gardening Company. He joined the company in January 2010 in shipping and receiving, and moved upwards quickly into sales positions, most recently serving the Pacific Northwest territory. Danh was extremely driven and worked tirelessly to take care of his customers.

Danh was one of the most genuine, caring, real guys out there. There are more people that consider him a best friend and that was the way he lived. The life of the party and always there. More than that he was a fiancée and soon to be the husband to his beloved Jessica. He will be greatly missed by all that had the opportunity to know him.

In a phone press call on Friday morning, the Oregon Health Authority talked about how the virus is impacting younger people.

According to recent OHA data, as of July 10, 39 percent of the state’s COVID-19 cases are people aged 20-39, with almost 4,400 cases in that age range and 157 hospitalizations. Two have died.

OHA says younger adults and children are much less likely to have complications and to die from COVID-19, but Dr. Dean Sidelinger says if they do contract the disease, they may suffer complications after they’ve recovered from the virus.

“This disease is primarily spread as people breathe the virus into their lungs, we initially thought of this as primarily a lung disease, a breathing disease,” Sidelinger said. “But what we’ve seen as a learn more of about this not just in the multi-inflammatory syndrome in children but in blood clotting in adults and other individuals who get this disease, is this disease can have serious implications across the body.”

Sidelinger says younger people may recover from the disease just fine, but they may infect friends who are at risk or older adults if they don’t limit their contact.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.