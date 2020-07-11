Sylva approves resolution to ban Confederate imagery on town property

National-World

Sylva, NC (WLOS) — The Town of Sylva has voted to prohibit Confederate images on town property.

Commissioner Ben Guiney confirmed with News 13 that the town approved the resolution Thursday, July 9. It creates a policy that prohibits the use of Confederate imagery on town vehicles and property purchased after July 10.

The policy would include symbols that depict the town’s iconic Courthouse Hill, which prominently features a statue of a Confederate soldier.

