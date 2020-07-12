Deputies asking for public’s help identifying woman killed by train

National-World

Jamestown, NC (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who was killed by a train on Sunday, according to a GCSO news release.

At 3:44 a.m., the GCSO was told that a train had hit a pedestrian in Jamestown near Bonner Road and Main Street.

The victim died at the scene. At this time, no foul play is suspected. The sheriff’s office is seeking assistance from the community to identify her.

The victim is a Black female, and she is believed to be between 20 and 40 years old. She is around 5’2″ tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Her hair was styled in lock and was approximately 3″ in length.

She had pierced ears but no tattoos or other identifying marks.

If anyone has information regarding the identity of this victim, please contact the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 641-3355.

