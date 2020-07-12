Divers search for missing swimmer in Lake Lanier

National-World

HALL County, GA (WGCL) — Divers are searching for a 28-year-old man after reports that he jumped into Lake Lanier and did not resurface.

Hall County Fire Services responded to the scene near Harbor’s Landing on Lake Lanier Saturday afternoon after receiving a call at 3:58pm.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office and the Army Corp of Engineers are assisting with the search.

According to authorities, the Game Wardens searched with sonar equipment until after dark when the search was suspended for the night. They told CBS46 that they will resume the search Sunday morning.

