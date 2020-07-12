Thermal cameras that read temperatures being installed in every Baldwin school

National-World

Baldwin County, AL (WALA) — In preparation for the upcoming school year in the age of COVID-19, the Baldwin County School District is installing nearly 150 thermal cameras that detect temperatures in each of its schools.

The cameras can take the temperature of 30 people each second.

“This is the step Baldwin County schools took that was proactive,” Scott Hunter with Hunter Security said. “Here’s a big step we’re going to take to help you feel comfortable.”

The school district spent about $1 million on 144 of the thermal cameras, which can also detect whether someone is wearing a mask.

“You always heard about these things, it was very interesting the first day we had this in the office, and played with it and it worked and it was like wow, this is something,” Hunter said.

FOX10 News got a first hand look at the cameras this week, and sure enough, when Hunter gave himself a 100 degree temperature with a hand warmer, the camera detected it.

The Baldwin County School District has yet to determine the procedure if a student enters a school with a fever.

Baldwin County’s first day of school is August 12.

