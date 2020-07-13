L.A. starts accepting applications for $103 million rent relief program

National-World

Los Angeles, CA ( KTLA) — The city of Los Angeles kicked off a rent relief program Monday intended to help residents struggling financially since virus-related shutdowns began in March.

From Monday until Friday, tenants can apply online for subsidies if they are unable to pay rent due to “circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the city’s website. They can also apply by calling 844-944-1868.

The application period started 8 a.m. Monday and will end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, July 17.

With a total of $103 million in subsidies available, city officials have said the Emergency Rental Assistance Subsidy Program is expected to reach 50,000 L.A. households. Tenants can receive up to $1,000 a month for rental costs while each household is able to receive a total of $2,000.

This rental assistance will be paid directly to the tenant’s landlord, and the amount is based on how much was paid for rent as of March 1, 2020.

All tenants in the city of Los Angeles can apply — regardless of immigration status — so long as their household annual income prior to the COVID-19 crisis was at or below 80% of the Area Median Income, or AMI, level. This is equivalent to $58,450 for a single-person household or up to $110,250 for a household of eight people.

Applicants must show proof of tenancy and loss of income after March 13, 2020.

To check if their home is within the city limits, tenants can use this interactive map and enter their address. Any other information can be found on the city’s website.

