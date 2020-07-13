Man, woman suspected of racially charged-attack at Connecticut hotel arrested in NY

National-World

Mystic, CT (WFSB) — Two people suspected in a racially-motivated assault of a woman at a hotel in Mystic have been arrested.

According to Stonington police, Philip Samer and Emily Orbay were found in Brooklyn, NY and taken into custody by U.S. marshals.

They will be in custody as fugitives until extradited to Connecticut.

Sarner was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Orbay was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Arrest warrants for the two suspects were signed last week.

The charges stemmed from a reported incident at the Quality Inn on June 26 involving a Black female employee.

Crystal Boyd, 59 of Groton, spoke with Channel 3 and said she was the victim of a racist attack while she was working at the front desk at the Quality Inn in Mystic.

Her attorney, Joseph Strafaci, released surveillance video of the incident.

Boyd said she was verbally and physically assaulted. She said she was punched, kicked, and stomped by a man and his girlfriend. While it happened, Boyd said they hurled racial slurs.

Stonington police said authorities in New York actively sought the two suspects.

