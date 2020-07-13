New Hampshire woman meets biological sister for first time thanks to DNA testing

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Manchester, NH (WMUR) — An emotional moment for a New Hampshire woman was caught on video at Logan Airport when she met her sister for the first time after connecting through ancestry DNA.

The sisters, Monica Thames and Christine Fiore, spent nearly 50 years without knowing the other existed. The surprise meeting at Logan Airport was a moment they had both been waiting for since 2018 — when they discovered they share a biological father neither has ever met.

Thames grew up in Tennessee feeling resented by her mother, she said she found out the truth about her father and once she left home she never reconnected with her family.

Fiore, from Brookline, was raised an only child but has always been surrounded by a large loving family. Her daughter orchestrated the surprise meeting and helped make the connection over social media.

Thames spent the weekend in New Hampshire celebrating Fiore’s birthday and the new family she has been longing for her whole life.

“It’s been so easy, it’s like I have known her my entire life,” Thames said.

Thames lives in San Diego, but after spending time with her family in New Hampshire, she plans to move here soon.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.