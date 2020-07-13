Texas sheriff dies from COVID-19 complications after being airlifted to Dallas hospital

National-World

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — A West Texas sheriff has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to a law enforcement association.

The Texas Chief Deputies Association said Lynn County Sheriff Abraham Vega died on July 11 during his battle with the novel coronavirus.

According to the association, Vega spent almost two weeks in a hospital in Lubbock and then had to be airlifted to a hospital in Dallas.

On Facebook, the association said Saturday morning that it believed Vega had been improving, but a day later, they announced he had passed.

Law enforcement agencies such as the sheriff’s office in Hockley County, which is located just northwest of Lynn County, posted about Vega’s death and offered its condolences.

“[Vega] served the citizens of Lynn County for years, and was elected sheriff in 2016. We are heartbroken by his passing, and we offer our condolences and prayers for his family, both blood and blue, and to his communities. Rest In Peace, sir,” the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office said.

