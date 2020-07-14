Charter school in the mountains receives donation to fight systemic racism

National-World

ASHEVILLE, NC ( WLOS) — A mountain charter school is getting help to fight racism.

The Truist Foundation is donating $5,000 to support Evergreen Community Charter School’s long-standing efforts to dismantle systemic racism.

School administrators say the donation will help create “greater understanding, deeper analysis and action to disrupt and dismantle systemic racism.”

“It’s the right thing for our students,” Heather Tate, a teacher at Evergreen said. “It’s the right thing for our families. It’s the right thing for our community. It’s just what we as citizens should be doing so we happen to be in education but systemic racism is in every aspect of our country and our community. “

Team members say their goal is to create “a truly safe space for families of color in which all children can engage, learn, contribute and grow.”

