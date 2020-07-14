Community comes together to discuss solutions to youth violence

National-World

Denver, CO (KDVR) — Community organizer Terrance Roberts led a meeting on Monday evening in Park Hill to have an open discussion about the latest homicides involving teenagers and young kids.

“We had 11 homicides in 11 days and something can happen tonight. That’s why we want to have a ‘Community Swell’ around this,” Roberts said.

Many gathered at the Park Hill Golf Club, including Denver Police officers, to try and find a peaceful, effective solution to prevent more children dying from violence.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said earlier that he is going to ‘sound the alarm’ on the latest juvenile homicides and plans on providing funding for youth violence programs. “We are very concerned. Never want our city to accept what is happening as normal,” he said.

“The same type of ‘Swell’ we’ve had around Police Accountability, we also need to have that same kinda energy to show that the community, is also, concerned about our youth violence,” Roberts said.

