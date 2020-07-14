Mother who told daughter to ride on the hood of a car was arrested

National-World

Mobile, AL (WALA) — On Friday, July 10, 2020 at approximately 6:21 a.m., Mobile police responded to Providence Hospital in reference to an injured female juvenile.

Through investigation, officers discovered that the mother told a 13-year-old male juvenile to drive her vehicle in the Mobile Terrace area and told her 13-year-old daughter to ride on the hood of the vehicle because it would be fun.

When the male juvenile went around a sharp turn, the daughter fell off the vehicle as it went into a wooded area. The daughter sustained serious injuries.

The mother, 44-year-old Zykeysha West, was arrested.

