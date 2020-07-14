Purdue students create at-home COVID-19 test that returns results in half hour

National-World

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN (WXIN) — Purdue students are working to revolutionize coronavirus testing. Students are creating a COVID-19 test that can return results in just 30 minutes, and the test is designed to be taken in the comfort of your own home.

You collect your saliva and then put it on a device about the size of a dollar coin.

The device is heated for about 30 to 45 minutes. Once it’s ready, you can tell if you have the virus if the color on the paper changed.

“In an ideal scenario, everyone would have a test, they would be able test let’s say on a weekly basis. If they ever test positive, stay at home so that you don’t spread the disease; if you test negative, then you are fine. So that’s kind of what I am envisioning that everyone would have,” Dr. Mohit Verma, assistant professor, Agricultural and Biological Engineering Department, said.

Dr. Verma says the device is ready for a clinical trial, and that will determine its accuracy. After that, the team will apply for FDA approval.

If that happens, it will be first available in doctors’ offices and pharmacies before being released to the public.

The cost will depend on who ends up manufacturing it.

