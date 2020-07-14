St. Louis Wheel at Union Station announces senior-only hours

National-World

ST.LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station is now offering senior-only hours twice a week.

The attraction will only allow visitors ages 60 and up on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m.

In addition, the St. Louis Wheel has the following safety and sanitation protocols in place:

Team members wear masks and guests are encouraged to do the same.

Employees are screened daily to verify that they do not have fevers or other COVID-19 symptoms.

Guests are asked to answer questions to confirm their health.

Pavement markers guide guests to stay at least six feet apart to maintain social distancing.

Gondola loading and unloading cycles are spaced to allow physical distancing between guests and between cleaning cycles.

The Wheel’s gondolas are sanitized between groups. Clean Team members continuously sanitize surfaces on and around the Wheel, in the Wheel Park and at the other attractions.

All team members are required to wash and sanitize their hands frequently. Hand sanitizing stations are in place throughout the Wheel Park.

Tickets are $15 for adults and can be purchased by clicking here.

