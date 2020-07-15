Nevada Department of Education launches digital learning collaborative

National-World

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — The Nevada Department of Education (NDE) launched a new website tool to service educators, pre-kindergarten through 12th graders called the Nevada Digital Learning Collaborative (NvDLC).

NDE instituted this new tool to aid in the shift towards distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NvDLC platform will provide needed instructional materials and professional learning opportunities. Here are a few of the website features: tools to support educators in addressing the needs of diverse learners, resources for students with disabilities, resources for students and teachers of English Learners, and professional learning programs for teachers.

Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jhone Ebert said, “Educators, students, and families across the State demonstrated patience and perseverance as we all navigated the shift to distance education in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Digital Learning Collaborative website is not only responsive to the needs of our educators and students, but also acknowledges the critical role that parents, and families play in supporting learning every single day.”

To view the NvDLC website visit: nvdigitallearning.org.

VEGAS PBS LAUNCHES LEARNING RESOURCE

Las Vegas (FOX5) – OnePlaceNevada, is an additional resource available to educators, students and families. OnePlaceNevada was founded by Vegas PBS in partnership with the Nevada Department of Education.

Visit: oneplacenv.vegaspbs.org for more information.

