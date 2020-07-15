‘Touch a Truck’ event restructured as ‘Don’t Touch a Truck’

National-World

MIDLAND, MI (WNEM) — The City of Midland cancelled its annual Touch a Truck event due to the coronavirus pandemic, but don’t worry, the event has been restructured as the Don’t Touch a Truck event.

The event will take place on July 23 at 10 a.m. at Plymouth Park.

Attendees will be able to watch a parade of the many vehicles and pieces of heavy equipment the city uses to keep the community running smoothly including police cars, fire engines, dump trucks, refuse trucks, construction equipment and more.

Attendees are encouraged to spread out along the event’s route and remain at least six feet away from others outside of their households.

The following roadways will be closed for traffic beginning at 9:30 in the morning:

• Plymouth Park Drive from E. Wheeler Street to E. Sugnet Road (access will be allowed for parking within the park)

• Plymouth Street at Plymouth Park Drive

• Hillgrove Parkway at St. Andrews Road

• E. St. Andrews Road at E. Sugnet Road

Attendees are asked to also wear a mask when they cannot maintain six feet distance between people outside of your household.

