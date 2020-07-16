Metro salon owner’s sign drawing attention after three family members fall ill with COVID-19

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Oklahoma City, OK (KFOR) — A sign outside a metro hair salon is offering more than just letters on a board, because behind it is a much deeper meaning.

“That’s the problem with people who don’t take it seriously,” Jay Baker said. “It hasn’t affected their family members yet.”

For Jay Baker, COVID-19 attacked three of his family members.

His mom, Jimye, and his stepdad, Rick, are both in their 70s and topped temperatures of 103 degrees.

Then, the breathing became unbearable.

“And then they both kinda just let go,” Baker said.

Both were in the hospital for weeks.

“They were both coming near death,” Baker said.

Jay’s stepgrandfather, George Stone, also came down with the virus, but at 101-years-old, COVID-19 took his life within days.

“They took all the precautions in the assisted living and he was still able to get it,” Baker said.

Thankfully, Jay’s parents were released from the ER and are back at home.

However, Baker says they are still struggling. Jimye is relying on an oxygen tank.

“It’s just sad,” Baker said. “That you have such a vibrant person and are still having so many complications from it.”

Jay is thankful they’re okay, but is still grieving the loss, offering a stern reminder outside his own business.

“It’s not a weakness and it’s not a political statement,” Baker said.

Baker tells KFOR guidelines inside his salon are strict. One customer is allowed inside at a time, employees no longer use a hair dryer and masks are required.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.