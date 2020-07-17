Facility near Atlanta airport goes up in flames

National-World

COLLEGE PARK, GA (WGCL) — Fire crews are battling a large facility fire that has sent billowing clouds of smoke above the treeline near the Atlanta airport.

Clayton County dispatch says the blaze appears to be at the Alchemix, a Nitro Quimica Co., facility in the 2300 block of West Point Ave. The company handles nitrocellulose, a highly flammable compound, which is used for the manufacturing of guncotton, explosives for rockets, and other propellants.

Injuries have not been reported, nor has a cause of fire.

Despite its close proximity to the airport, flight operations have not been impacted.

